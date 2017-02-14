Antigo mother who went missing with her two children appears in court

LANGLADE (WAOW) -- The Antigo woman who went missing with her two kids in South Dakota back in November appeared in court Monday, according to court records.
36-year-old Cathy Brown is charged with a felony for interfering with a custody order. This after, she left with her two kids on a supposed camping trip to South Dakota.
Authorities tracked her down in Hill City, South Dakota at a Super 8 Motel where she was arrested.
The court ordered a $20,000 cash bond, and that Brown has no contact with her children or the children's father.
Here next court appearance is scheduled for February 20th.
