Marshfield woman arrested in Georgia girl's disappearance

NEWBERRY, SC (WAOW) -- A Marshfield woman is being held in a South Carolina jail after she was arrested in the kidnapping a young girl from Georgia.

Annette Zopfi, 52, was arrested at a Waffle House in Newberry County in South Carolina on Sunday.

According to Chief Deputy Todd Johnson of the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the missing 12-year-old girl from Georgia was found with Zopfi and her 11-year-old daughter while they were on their way back to Wisconsin.

"This one may be a little more complicated than a straight kidnapping," Johnson told Newsline 9 over Skype.

Zopfi is currently being held in South Carolina.

"We've contacted Richmond, Georgia to have them come and pick her up," Johnson said. "We're just awaiting them to come pick her up and take her back down there to face those charges."

The two girls met on a YouTube channel and began Skyping each other for more than a year.

Authorities said the 12-year-old girl told Zopfi that her mother allowed her to travel with Zopfi to her Marshfield home.

Johnson said after Zopfi was arrested, the girl from Georgia was placed under protective custody with the Department of Social Services.

