New CPR machine changing how Stevens Point paramedics save lives

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- A new CPR device is changing the way paramedics in Stevens Point save lives.

Its called Lucas CPR, a machine that acts as a another set of hands doing chest compressions.

It does 100-104 compressions per minute.

The machine costs about $15,000. It was donated to the Stevens Point Fire Department recently.

The department says having this machine can make all the difference in life or death situations.

"It's something that unless you have done it, been there, you don't realize what two extra hands mean in a critical time," said Captain Jb Moody of the Stevens Point Fire Department. "When you have other family members there witnessing a loved one who's gone down."

Firefighters believe the device will help increase survival rates for cardiac arrests in the city, which at 44%, is much higher than the national average.

There are three other fire departments with these machines in Portage County including Rudolph, Rosholt and Amherst.