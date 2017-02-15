DAIS discusses prevention during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in Madison

Madison (WKOW) -- February is often seen as a month of romance, but it is also an important month in preventing and ending teen dating violence.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month. Domestic Abuse Intervention Services says nearly 1 in 3 teens who have been in dating relationships report having experienced violence.

DAIS says research shows that women between the ages of 18 and 24 are at highest risk for abuse by an intimate partner. Therefore, they say it is critical to begin conversations about partner violence and healthy relationships at an early age. They say it is important to educate teens about the warning signs of an abusive relationship.

"Jealousy can be something a lot of time teens may see as very flatter, but it's often a risk factor and red flag for potential future violence," said DAIS Executive Director Shannon Berry.

Since 2004, DAIS says they has been offering primary prevention programming to eliminate the root causes which support the abuse of power and control in intimate relationships.