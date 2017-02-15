Dane County prisoner's bid for new trial two decades after sex crime convictions

Madison (WKOW) -- A man who's served more than twenty-five years in prison on sex crime convictions is using new DNA evidence to try to win a new trial in Dane County.

A hearing into 58-year old Richard Beranek's 1990 convictions began Tuesday.

A jury found Beranek guilty of nine felony charges mostly connected to the sexual assaults of a Town of Pleasant Springs woman. The woman identified Beranek as her assailant, and an FBI analyst said a hair at the crime scene was consistent with Beranek's hair. Beranek maintained he was out-of-state when the crimes took place.

Forensics expert Katie White of Microtrace testified Monday she could not exclude Beranek as the source of of the hair because of microscopical similarities, but said she could not state Beranek's hair was the strand found at the crime scene.

Wisconsin Innocence Project attorneys say new, scientific evidence will address the hair. "The DNA excludes it, point blank, period," says attorney Jarrett Adams.

Adams is uniquely situated in this case. More than fifteen years ago, as a college student, he was convicted of sex crimes in Jefferson County, and served seven years in prison. His conviction was then found to be wrongful, and Adams went on to earn his law degree. The Beranek case is the first case he's participated in as part of the Innocence Project legal team. "In a lot of ways, I didn't choose this profession, it chose me," Adams says.

"I'm getting the opportunity in what I hope is to give my client comfort and know that someone's fighting for him, that has went through it as well," Adams says.

The hearing is expected to conclude Thursday.