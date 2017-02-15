Republican lawmakers mum on gas tax hike

Madison (AP) - Eight state Assembly Republicans have declined to say whether they would support a gas tax increase to address a gap in transportation funding.

Speaker Robin Vos of Racine has floated the possibility, but Gov. Scott Walker has said this is not the time to raise gas taxes.

Eight Assembly Republicans were asked at a Tuesday news conference on rural issues to raise their hands if they support raising gas taxes. None of them did.

Rep. Romaine Quinn said the $500 million of additional borrowing in Walker's budget proposal to fund transportation costs was too much but declined to share an alternative when questioned further.

The representatives were Quinn, Ed Brooks, James Edming, Joel Kitchens, Bob Kulp, John Spiros, Rob Swearingen and Ron Tusler.

