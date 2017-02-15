Eagle rescued from Wisconsin park

An eagle has been rescued from a northeastern Wisconsin Park.

The Kaukauna Police Department posted a photo of the majestic bird, found in Lafollette Park, on its Facebook page late Tuesday.

The department said the eagle had been sitting in the park since about 11:30 a.m. that day and hadn’t moved.

“Poor guy seems to be sick. Hopefully he makes a full recovery,” reads the Facebook post.

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay came to rescue the eagle, according to police.

Our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV will follow up on this story today for an update on the eagle’s condition.