Illinois woman arrested in Dunn County for OWI with three children in car

Dunn County (WQOW) - A traffic stop for the Wisconsin State Patrol led to the arrest of a woman in Dunn County.

On Wednesday, shortly before 3 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped 35-year-old Etoya Pleas, from Chicago, for speeding on I-94 near Dunn County. State patrol later arrested Pleas for operating a car while under the influence with three children, ages 7, 12 and 15, in the car.

Authorities said Pleas is currently being held in the Dunn County Jail. They said the three children were taken to an area motel.