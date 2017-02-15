Polk County man sentenced for false statements involving federal crop insurance

Madison (WQOW) - On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice sentenced 50-year-old Mark E. Johnson, from Dresser, Wisconsin, for making false statements involving federal crop insurance. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson ordered Johnson to one year of probation, which includes six months of home confinement, as well as a fine of $20,000. Johnson was also ordered to pay more than $228,500 in restitution.

The DOJ said Johnson pleaded guilty in November 2016. Johnson admitted to overstating his actual soybean and corn production history to his private crop insurer to increase his insurance reimbursement in later years. The DOJ said Johnson admitted he falsely understated his corn and soybean production in 2013 and 2014, in connection with his misreporting of his crop production over a three-year period.