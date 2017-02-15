Las Vegas Taco Bell to serve new menu item: $600 wedding ceremon - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Las Vegas Taco Bell to serve new menu item: $600 wedding ceremony

(CNN) - A taco joint will soon be replacing the 'bell' in its name with a different kind of chime.

Wedding bells will soon be ringing at the Las Vegas Taco Bell. The new menu item costs $600, which includes a service with an ordained officiant, a private reception in the cantina, a sauce packet garter and bouquet, a taco 12-pack and a Cinnabon delights cake.


The restaurant chain is also holding a contest to the first couple to say their "I do's" there. The lucky winners gets a free wedding, airfare for six to Vegas, a room at the Plant Hollywood hotel and a professional wedding photographer.


To enter, contestants must post a 30-second video or photo on social media explaining how Taco Bell is a part of their love story.
 

Fans will vote for the winning couple, which will be announced in mid-March.

