Las Vegas Taco Bell to serve new menu item: $600 wedding ceremony

(CNN) - A taco joint will soon be replacing the 'bell' in its name with a different kind of chime.



Wedding bells will soon be ringing at the Las Vegas Taco Bell. The new menu item costs $600, which includes a service with an ordained officiant, a private reception in the cantina, a sauce packet garter and bouquet, a taco 12-pack and a Cinnabon delights cake.



The restaurant chain is also holding a contest to the first couple to say their "I do's" there. The lucky winners gets a free wedding, airfare for six to Vegas, a room at the Plant Hollywood hotel and a professional wedding photographer.



To enter, contestants must post a 30-second video or photo on social media explaining how Taco Bell is a part of their love story.



Fans will vote for the winning couple, which will be announced in mid-March.