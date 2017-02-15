Sam Davey Elementary School celebrates "Love Week"

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Students at an Eau Claire school invited their parents, grandparents and relatives to the classroom this week as a part of the school's celebration of "Love Week".

William Giese, the principal at Sam Davey Elementary School, said the annual event gives families an opportunity to see what goes on in the classroom.

"We really value the family, and we think family is an important part of our whole educational process," Giese said. "That is why we do 'Love Week' here at Sam Davey."

Leslie Gorman of Eau Claire said as a mother of three boys, she always wants to be a fly on the wall in the classroom.

"You do not hear a lot about what happens at school," Gorman said. "It is wonderful to come in and see what the classroom looks like and see the other kids in the class and what they do on a daily basis."

Gorman has a fourth grader, Jack, second grader, Tyce, and a preschooler, Maddix. She said Maddix enjoyed playing in his big brother's classroom and seeing what school is like for older kids.

As a part of "Love Week," students and relatives could also share notes of admiration. There was an ice skating event scheduled for Friday night, but with warm weather coming in, Giese said it will likely be canceled.