LATEST: Lawsuits filed by former Bloomer school district employees settled

Bloomer (WQOW) - Two former School District of Bloomer employees have settled their lawsuits against the district.

The school district has agreed to pay Kaleena Vetterkind and Jondrea Metcalf $90,000 each.

About half of both payments will go to the women's lawyers. The district said it's insurer will cover the entire cost.

News 18 previously reported the two women filed federal lawsuits in 2016, claiming their jobs were terminated in retaliation for reporting suspected abuse or neglect of students. The school district denied any wrongdoing at the time and did not acknowledge any wrongdoing as part of the settlement. Terms of the agreement include that neither woman will seek jobs with the school district, and both sides agreed not to write or say anything disparaging about the other.

In a statement released to News 18 on Wednesday, the school district said safety is it's top priority, and it continues to be committed to providing a respectful, responsible, and safe environment for all children.