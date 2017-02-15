Larsen resigns from Eau Claire City Council, returns to ECPD

A member of the Eau Claire City Council is vacating his seat at City Hall.



Councilman Eric Larsen announced at Tuesday night's meeting that he is resigning to take a position with the Eau Claire Police Department. It's a role he'll likely adapt to quickly considering he served on the department for nearly three decades until he retired in 2012.



Larsen was elected to the Eau Claire City Council in 2013, and the people who have worked with him over the years, told News 18 on Wednesday, he will definitely be missed.



"Eric was a very active council member," said Dale Peters, Eau Claire's city manager. "(He was) active in the community and active with the council on various committees and commissions."



The City Council now has two options to replace Larsen. They can appoint someone for the remainder of his terms, which is about two years. Or, they can bring in someone for about one year, then hold a special election to officially fill the seat in the spring of 2018.