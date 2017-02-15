Digging Deeper: "Sentencing Sense"

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Eau Claire County is one of the first in the nation to implement a new initiative aimed at rehabilitating people accused of crimes.

Its called, "Evidence Based Decision Making", or EBDM. It involves analyzing local and national data, and in-depth assessments of people accused of crimes.

News 18 spoke with Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen about EBDM. "EBDM takes a scientific look at what punishment or sanctions are going to result in corrective behavior for the person who committed the crime," Theisen said.

Eau Claire County officials said research shows that putting truly low-risk people in jail actually makes them worse because they are then associating with medium and high risk criminals. Since EBDM was implemented in 2011, they said they've already seen fantastic results.

Edwards will examine and explain Eau Claire County's cutting-edge approach to rehabilitating criminals and keeping low-risk offenders out of jail, where they can be influenced by medium and high-risk criminals.

Eau Claire County is one of the first counties in the nation to implement "Evidence Based Decision Making", which relies heavily on data analysis to determine which approaches are working and which are not. In addition to turning criminals' lives around, the program is aimed at reducing crime, saving taxpayer money by reducing jail populations and freeing up prosecutors' time so they can deal with more serious cases.

