Eau Claire body shop recommends using touch-free car washes

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With warmer weather right around the corner, you might be thinking about getting a layer of dirt off your car. There is something to keep in mind before getting in line at the car wash.



Amy Wolfe at Trubuilt Collision Center, in Eau Claire, said you should use the touch-free option instead of the soft touch at car washes. If you don't select touch-free, she said it's likely there is sand on the brushes left behind by other cars and trucks, which could scratch your paint.



She also said washing your car at home by hand is a good option because you can rinse your mit or sponge after each use.



"When it comes to actually touching the vehicle, if you can get the majority of the junk off without touching it, that'd be best," Wolfe said. "Otherwise, doing it yourself, it's a little tricky this time of year, but less is more when it comes to actually touching the vehicle. "



Wolfe said if you do notice your car gets scratched, you can get it buffed out without much trouble since the scratch will likely not be deep in the paint.