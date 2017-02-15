RAM vs. ECM Boys Hockey Preview

Altoona, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The matchups are set for the WIAA Boys Hockey regional finals.



Regis/Altoona/McDonell advanced with a 7-2 win Tuesday night at Medford, so RAM moves on as a #9 seed. Now, a major challenge awaits in top-seeded Eau Claire Memorial. The Old Abes are the seven-time defending WIAA sectional champions.



"We know we're up against a top team," says RAM head coach Kent Hamre, "so we're going to need our 'A' game for sure, nothing less, but we feel good about the guys in the locker room, we feel good about the compete level."



"We know what we've got coming," says RAM senior defenseman Marcus Bourget, "but what we really need to do is just bring our 'A' game if we want to compete, and I think we can do that."



"We're definitely playing our best hockey of the year," says RAM senior forward Cole Struck, "we started out pretty slow, but we've started to pick it up towards the end, we hit a little slump but we're starting to get stuff moving."



Eau Claire Memorial had a bye into Thursday's game against RAM, giving the Old Abes a bit more time to fine-tune their game. while trying to get some injured players healthy, in hopes of peaking at the right time.



"Two of our top four leading scorers from last year are playing defense [Dawson Schwengler & Hutson Collins], so that makes it tough, losing Brenden Olson [to a knee injury], obviously, he's a dynamic player for us and he's a guy that can ignite some offense for us every shift, and not having him right now is tough, a lot of guys out with flu, and nicks, just like everybody else, so you know, we're a team that relies on all twenty and it's not going to change going forward."



RAM vs. Eau Claire Memorial will begin at 5:00 P.M., Thursday, at Hobbs Ice Center in Eau Claire. Thursday at 7:00 P.M., #2 seed Chippewa Falls will host Marshfield, while 3rd-seeded Eau Claire North faces off with Ashland at 6:00 P.M., Friday, at Hobbs Ice Center.