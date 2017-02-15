WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships Preview

Hudson (WQOW) -- The 93rd-annual WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships begin later this week at the UW Natatorium in Madison.



The Division 2 competition is set for Friday, with the Division 1 schools in the pool on Saturday. The Eau Claire Alliance is looking to post a solid team score in Division 1. The Alliance took fourth at state last season, and sixth in the two previous years.



Eau Claire senior Paul DeLakis will wrap up his illustrious high school career, Saturday. DeLakis is a six-time WIAA champion, and is a state record-holder in two events.



"I really want to go out with a bang, that's for sure," says DeLakis, "but I couldn't have done it without the team and the coaches that I have, they really just pumped me up for everything that I do, and I couldn't be where I am today without them. Just knowing that I'm going to be there, and [Ben] Redman's going to be there and everybody's going to be there is going to be huge for all of us, we're all going to be super pumped up, I think we could have a good shot of getting on top of that podium this year."



Another area swimmer to watch is Hudson sophomore Shane Blinkman, who helped the Raiders to a second-place finish in Saturday's WIAA Division 1 sectional, behind the Eau Claire Alliance. Blinkman is the defending state champ in the 200 Individual Medley.



"Being there last year was a huge learning step for me because definitely, high school's a different atmosphere with all my teammates and stuff, and club's kind of more individual than a team," says Blinkman, "but it's nice to know I have two divers and a whole team coming with me this year, and I'm more excited and I know what to prepare for this year."



News 18's Andrew Cely will be in Madison for WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving. Look for his reports, Saturday, at 6 & 10.