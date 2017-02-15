K9 officer alerts Osseo Police to drugs in car - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

K9 officer alerts Osseo Police to drugs in car

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Osseo (WQOW) -- A routine traffic stop in Osseo leads to a big drug bust for the police department.

It happened Tuesday on I-94 near the Osseo exit. The Osseo Police Department says the car was going 91 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. Once pulled over, a K9 officer alerted police that drugs were in the car.

One passenger admitted to having marijuana in his pocket. A further search uncovered 114 packages of the synthetic marijuana K2 Spice. Two pills of ecstasy were also found. 

Several arrests were made, with police recommending charges of Possession of Synthetic Marijuana with Intent to Sell, as well as Possession of ecstasy. The names of the suspects in the car have yet to be released.

