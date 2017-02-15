Eau Claire County moves forward with plan to develop Lowes Creek Park clay pits

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Committee has approved plans to fill in clay pits at Lowes Creek Park.

The project is being proposed by Commonweal Development. The company is looking to use sand that is currently located at the old Frank Carr Mining Site near I-94 to fill in the pits. The company said once the sand is moved it has plans to turn the old mining site into a retail development, but would not share any other details about the project.

The parks department said how the clay pits will be transformed is still undecided, and will be voted on down the road after gaining public input. The proposal will now move to the full county board.

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A lot on Eau Claire's south side that's been empty for decades could have a more promising future. It's the old Frank Carr Mining Site near I-94 and Lowes Creek Park and developers said there's a project in the works.

The project is in the hands of Commonweal Development, and although the company is not divulging the specifics, they did tell News 18 it would be a retail space too big to fit in to the old K-Mart property on Clairemont Avenue or the Mega East location on Hastings Way.

On Wednesday, the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Committee held a public hearing on part of that development plan, which would include moving sand from that location to fill empty pits in Lowes Creek Park.

"Most of those areas are just used on the perimeters, that's where the trails go, on the perimeters of those areas. Not many go directly through them or cross through the middle of them, so this could create a lot of space that is potentially usable throughout the entire year, so just that alone opens up the possibility of more recreational pursuits," said Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Director Josh Pedersen.

The county said how exactly these pits would be developed is still up in the air, but said the project grants the opportunity to make some major improvements. Options could range anywhere from recreating trails to building a sledding hill. If it's approved Commonweal Development pledged $1 million to the restoration process.

The county parks department will be taking questions and concerns about the pit until next Wednesday. The committee will then be voting during its February 28 meeting. If approved the project will then go to the full county board.