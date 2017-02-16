College Sports - Wednesday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-RIVER FALLS 80
UW-EAU CLAIRE 83
UWRF: Garret Pearson 25 points, Alex Herink 23
UWEC: Josh Weix 16 points, Chris Duff 15, 3 players w/ 12 each
Falcons: 11-2 (21-3), Blugolds: 8-5 (18-6)
UW-STOUT 52
UW-LA CROSSE 77
UWST: John Lahti 18 points, John Keefe 10
Blue Devils: 4-9 (13-11), Eagles: 5-8 (13-11)
UW-PLATTEVILLE 56
UW-STEVENS POINT 61
Pioneers: 1-12 (8-16), Pointers: 7-6 (13-10)
UW-OSHKOSH 67
UW-WHITEWATER 63
Titans: 8-5 (15-9), Warhawks: 8-5 (19-5)
=============
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-EAU CLAIRE 44
UW-RIVER FALLS 41
UWEC: Anna Graaskamp 18 points, 9 rebounds
Blugolds: 7-6 (13-11), Falcons: 2-11 (7-17)
UW-LA CROSSE 72
UW-STOUT 50
UWST: Jenna Goldsmith 12 points, Kyncaide Diedrich 11
Eagles: 8-5 (14-10), Blue Devils: 3-10 (7-17)
UW-STEVENS POINT 69
UW-PLATTEVILLE 55
Pointers: 9-4 (17-7), Pioneers: 2-11 (6-18)
UW-WHITEWATER 58
UW-OSHKOSH 59
Warhawks: 9-4 (19-5), Titans: 12-1 (22-2)