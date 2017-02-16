College Sports - Wednesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Wednesday

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC

UW-RIVER FALLS   80
UW-EAU CLAIRE   83
UWRF: Garret Pearson 25 points, Alex Herink 23
UWEC: Josh Weix 16 points, Chris Duff 15, 3 players w/ 12 each
Falcons: 11-2 (21-3), Blugolds: 8-5 (18-6)

UW-STOUT   52
UW-LA CROSSE   77
UWST: John Lahti 18 points, John Keefe 10
Blue Devils: 4-9 (13-11), Eagles: 5-8 (13-11)

UW-PLATTEVILLE   56
UW-STEVENS POINT   61
Pioneers: 1-12 (8-16), Pointers: 7-6 (13-10)

UW-OSHKOSH   67
UW-WHITEWATER   63
Titans: 8-5 (15-9), Warhawks: 8-5 (19-5)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC

UW-EAU CLAIRE   44
UW-RIVER FALLS   41
UWEC: Anna Graaskamp 18 points, 9 rebounds
Blugolds: 7-6 (13-11), Falcons: 2-11 (7-17)

UW-LA CROSSE   72
UW-STOUT   50
UWST: Jenna Goldsmith 12 points, Kyncaide Diedrich 11
Eagles: 8-5 (14-10), Blue Devils: 3-10 (7-17)

UW-STEVENS POINT   69
UW-PLATTEVILLE   55
Pointers: 9-4 (17-7), Pioneers: 2-11 (6-18)

UW-WHITEWATER   58
UW-OSHKOSH   59
Warhawks: 9-4 (19-5), Titans: 12-1 (22-2)

