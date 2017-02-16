Olympian from WI turns political activist to support CBD Oil Bill

Madison (WKOW) -- A three-time Olympian from Cross Plains testified Wednesday about a CBD Oil Bill in front of an Assembly Committee.

"You know, it brings me a great bit of satisfaction, for me to do a little something for her," Casey FitzRandolph said about testifying on his sister's behalf.

The gold-medalist speedskater's sister died of breast cancer two years ago. But, FitzRandolph believes CBD oil restored her quality of life in those last few months.

"We had Jessie back from a personality perspective, and Jessie had some comfort back," FitzRandolph said after his family found marijuana out of state and distilled the oil to give to his sister.

"I want to urge you to pass I want to urge you to continue this as a first step, not a last step." he told the lawmakers about his desire to see the bill become law. "What I do know, and I have experienced is it helps increase the quality of lives of loved ones," he added.

Governor Scott Walker does support the measure, but does have some concerns.