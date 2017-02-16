German Shepherd from WI wins dog show

A Wisconsin dog won best in show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

Rumor, the German Shepherd lives in Edgerton with her co-owner and handler, Kent Boyles who grew up in Wisconsin Rapids. Wednesday, on Good Morning America, Boyles explained how the top dog got her name.

"Actually kids picked it. We decided to name the littler all with "R's" so the brothers and sisters were "R" letters so the kids came up with Rumor Has It, Adele fans," Boyles said.

What's next for the 5-year-old pooch? Retirement and motherhood.

