Rep. Sean Duffy will not run for U.S. Senate

(WQOW) - Representative Sean Duffy says he will not run for U.S. Senate in 2018. Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District Representative released the following statement Thursday morning:

“After much prayer and deliberation, Rachel and I have decided that this is not the right time for me to run for Senate. We have eight great kids and family always comes first. Baldwin will be beat because her radically liberal Madison record and ideas are out of synch with Wisconsin. I look forward to helping our Republican nominee defeat her. I’ll continue to work my heart out for the families of the 7th district, and I’m excited about the great things we will accomplish with our united Republican government.”

Senator Tammy Baldwin's U.S. Senate seat is up for reelection in 2018 and Duffy was considered as a potential candidate for the GOP.