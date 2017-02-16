April-like weather on the way, Birkie and other winter events could be impacted

A big change in weather could have a negative impact on winter sports activities.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists said high temperatures in the 40s and 50s are likely in Wisconsin on Friday, this weekend, and much of next week. The cause is an upper-level ridge forming over central North America, allowing warmer, spring-like air to flow into the Upper Midwest. Record highs will be tied or broken in many cities of the Midwest.

While the warmth is welcomed by many people, it could have a negative impact on winter sports events. On February 23 through February 26th, the annual American Birkebeiner will be held in the Hayward and Cable areas of northwest Wisconsin. More than 13,000 skiers and thousands of spectators attend "The Birkie" each year.

On February 15th, the snow depth in northwest Wisconsin ranged from 6 to 12 inches. With the expected April-like temperatures before the Birkie events begin, the snow depth will be greatly reduced. Those interested should still plan on attending on the event, but check the American Birkebeiner website for details.

Ice fishing will face its own challenge. While the ice is thick on many lakes, the on/off points could become slushy or open water. Some downhill ski resorts could be forced to limit hours and the number of runs.

