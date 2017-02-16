Three people, one from Eau Claire, indicted on meth possession, distribution

Madison (WQOW) – The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted three people on drug charges.

The DOJ said the following three people were charged with drug crimes: 46-year-old Michael Marks, from Juneau, Wisconsin, 44-year-old Williams Marks, from Columbus, Wisconsin and 34-year-old Hope Kissinger, from Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Authorities said Michael was arrested on Wednesday in Beaver Dam, and Kissinger was arrested on Wednesday night in Eau Claire. Both are scheduled for an initial court appearance on Thursday at the U.S. District Court in Madison. The DOJ said William is not in custody and an initial court appearance date is not set yet.

Authorities said Michael is charged with attempting to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on November 17, as well as distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on November 6 and 9.

The DOJ said Kissinger is charged for possessing methamphetamine on November 9, as well as distributing it on November 10.

If convicted, Michael and William each could face a maximum of 40 years in federal prison. Also, William faces 20 years on the November 9 distribution charge. Kissinger faces 20 years in federal prison.