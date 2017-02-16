UW students demand free tuition for black students

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison's student government arm is demanding free tuition for black students.

The Associated Students Of Madison adopted a resolution Wednesday evening saying that blacks were legally barred from education during slavery and UW-Madison remains out of reach for students of color. The resolution demands reparations in the form of free access to the university for all black people, including former inmates.

UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas said university officials are reviewing the resolution and had no immediate comment. University spokeswoman Meredith Mcglone noted that the proportion of students of color at UW-Madison has grown from 11 percent to 15 percent over the last decade.

State lawmakers set tuition rates. Spokespeople for the leaders of the Legislature's budget-writing committee didn't immediately respond to a message.