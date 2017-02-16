CVTC to offer associate degrees to high school students

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A local college could soon become the first college in Wisconsin to allow students the opportunity to earn earn their post-secondary degree while in high school.

Chippewa Valley Technical College is set to begin the program, in Business Management, at River Falls High School in fall of 2017. CVTC staff said the program is an extension of the dual credit high school program.

Staff said the first degree could be issued as early as 2020 to students, who are currently freshmen at River Falls High School. They said the program could begin at other high schools in the future.

Bruce Barker, the president of CVTC, said the initiative is the first in the state to offer a partnership between a technical college and a secondary school to provide the opportunity for a college degree upon completion of high school.

CVTC said students could take courses offered in the program online or in addition to their high school classes.