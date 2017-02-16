Wisconsin, South Korea sign driver license reciprocity agreement

Wisconsin (WQOW) – If you're from Wisconsin or South Korea, getting a new driver license just got easier.

On Thursday, officials with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles and the Republic of Korea signed a reciprocity agreement, which allows drivers holding a South Korean driver license to exchange it for a Wisconsin driver license without having to take the knowledge, sign and road tests. The DMV said Wisconsin drivers staying longer than one year in South Korea will be able to obtain a South Korean driver license.

Kristina Boardman, the DMV administrator, said Wisconsin is pleased to offer a driver license to individuals with an extended stay from South Korea.

The DMV said drivers holding a South Korean driver license can exchange it for a Wisconsin driver license if they are at least 21 years old, their paperwork shows they will be in Wisconsin for at least one year and have at least six months remaining.

Wisconsin has similar reciprocity agreements with Germany and France.