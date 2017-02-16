Gov. Walker supports Duffy's decision not to run for U.S. Senate seat

Elk Mound (WQOW) - Tammy Baldwin's U.S. Senate seat is up for election in 2018, and while the list of potential contenders is growing, Congressman Sean Duffy said his name won't be on that list.

Duffy announced on Thursday he will not challenge Senator Tammy Baldwin. He said it wasn't the right time for his family and that his wife and eight children come first. In his statement, he expressed confidence that the seat will not return to Senator Baldwin because of what he called, “her radically liberal ideas”. Duffy also said he looked forward to helping the Republican nominee. News 18 talked to Governor Walker on Thursday, who shared his sentiment.

"Senator Baldwin kind of showed where her status is at when she said, for example, she would meet with the Supreme Court nominee, and in less than 24 hours got pressured by groups from Washington to vote 'no', and before meeting with them actually came out with a 'no' vote,” Walker said. “To me that shows that somebody's not in the mainstream of what we would expect here in the State of Wisconsin, and so that, and plenty of other votes I think, certainly make her vulnerable.”

Governor Walker said he supports the congressman's decision not to run, and said there's a long list of potential candidates that could take that Senate seat.