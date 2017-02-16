Mondovi bomb threat suspect found not competent - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Mondovi bomb threat suspect found not competent

By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

A Mondovi man, who is accused of making numerous bomb threats using email and Facebook, was found not competent on Thursday.

An Eau Claire County judge made that ruling in the case against Dustin Hewitt. He's accused of making a bomb threat to the Rusk County Law Enforcement Center in 2016, forcing evacuation of the jail and courthouse. Investigators said he made similar threats to the Eau Claire Probation and Parole Office, the Ladysmith Police Department and the headquarters for godaddy.com.

On Thursday, the judge ordered that Hewitt be committed for treatment. He faces similar charges in Rusk County.

