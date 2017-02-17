Police investigating death of 15-month-old baby in Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is investigating the death of a 15-month-old baby that occurred earlier this month.
According to police, paramedics responded to a home on Big Oak Rd. in Wisconsin Rapids on February 4 for a child not breathing. The baby was taken to the hospital where he died two days later.
Police said the child had physical trauma to his upper-body. An autopsy is scheduled to be done in Dane County and authorities said it could take months until the autopsy results come in.
The 32-year-old father of the child was the 911 caller, he's being held in the Wood County Jail on a probation hold.
