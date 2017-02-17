Weston man reaches plea deal in baby scalding case

Wausau (WAOW) -- A Weston man has pleaded no contest to severely burning a child.

Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Christopher Kolden with child abuse in 2015.

As part a plea bargain prosecutors dismissed other charges against Kolden.

He told investigators a boy he was watching over turned on the bathtub faucet and burned his face.

But, a child abuse expert testified then 16-month old boy's injuries were consistent with being "dipped" in hot water.

Kolden's sentencing is set for next month.