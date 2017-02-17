Report forecasts Eau Claire population growth, except for people in their 20s

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual "State of the City" breakfast Friday morning at the Best Western Plus.

City Manager Dale Peters and City Council President Kerry Kincaid covered a wide range of topics, from environmental issues to population trends. Their primary focus was on global concerns that are also reflective in Eau Claire.

"There are several trends that are impacting not only our country but are going to impact us locally. Trends in change (include) demographics, natural resources, technology, and governance. So, the presentation this morning was about looking forward for the next 10, 15, 20 years,” Peters said.

The information presented was based on a report the city received for municipal governments. One statistic that raised a concern from the crowd was how Eau Claire's population will grow in every demographic from 2010 to 2025, except for 20 to 29 year olds.

"Our data for quite a while has supported that people in their 20's do tend to leave Eau Claire, whether they go off to school or if they go experience life or enter the military. There's a time period in which we don't capture that cohort. But, once they enter their mid-30s they tend to come back, and you saw that in the data," Kincaid said.

Kincaid also said that the city is getting more requests to engage in the virtual environment.

"For us, an issue that rises to the top is the experiences of citizen engagement. We are getting more requests to engage in the virtual environment. That means, as I talked about, a digital town hall perhaps, in which we can receive citizen comment, while we're sitting at the meeting, and respond to that comment and incorporate it into our decision making," Kincaid said. "That will be a big topic for us, it might take us a couple of years. How do we engage the digital citizen?"

Organizers said more than 100 people attended Friday's event.