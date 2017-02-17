Senate confirms Scott Pruitt to lead EPA

Washington, D.C. (WQOW) - The Senate confirmed Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday.

The largely party line vote was 52-46. Democratic Senators Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who both represent energy producing states, voted for Pruitt.

Moderate Republican Susan Collins of Maine voted against him. In a last fit of protest, Democrats kept the senate in session overnight so they could make speeches about their concerns with Pruitt and his close ties to the oil and gas industry.