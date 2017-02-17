Police search for suspect in Holy Smokes armed robbery

The La Crosse Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed the store Holy Smokes at gun point.

Just before 8 p.m. on February 16, the suspect entered Holy Smokes, which is located at 1103 Rose Street on the city's north side. He then pointed a handgun at the employees demanding money.

The employees describe the suspect as a white male, with a medium build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black ski style mask.

No one was hurt during the incident.

It is not known in what direction he traveled when he fled the store, or how much money was taken at this time.

The La Crosse Police Dept. released images of the suspect, gathered from the store's video surveillance, and are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 608-789-7240.

To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers.