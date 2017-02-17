Eau Claire lawyer's law license revoked

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire lawyer will no longer be allowed to practice law in the state.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday revoked Thad Gegner's law license.

Gegner was accused of 47 counts of misconduct involving 11 clients. In its ruling, the court found the scope of his misconduct "vast and troubling". The court found Gegner failed to communicate with his clients, failed to perform the legal work that was necessary and misused and converted client funds.