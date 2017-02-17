UPDATE: Man charged with taking nude photo of Dove Healthcare resident

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The man accused of taking an inappropriate picture of a resident at an Eau Claire nursing home has been charged.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nathan Grommersch was charged with two felonies, capturing and distributing an intimate representation. According to the criminal complaint, Grommersch, a former employee at Dove Healthcare-South, took a photograph of an elderly resident, who had fallen asleep on a toilet with her genitals exposed. A co-worker said he sent that picture to her via Snapchat. The co-worker then took a screen shot of the photograph and alerted administrators.

As News 18 first reported last week, Grommersch was immediately fired. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance on February 27.

Posted on February 17, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police are investigating reports that an employee of an Eau Claire nursing home took an inappropriate picture of a resident and sent it to an acquaintance.

On Friday, Jeremy Kiley, the regional director of operations for Dove Healthcare, confirmed the incident to News 18. He said the recipient of the picture notified them immediately on Thursday about receiving the picture via Snapchat. Kiley said Dove Healthcare then contacted police.

Kiley said police were at Dove Healthcare South on Thursday and Friday. A spokesperson with the Eau Claire Police Department said police are investigating what they call “an invasion of privacy matter”.

Kiley said staff are dismayed by the incident, and pointed out, it has never happened before in their facilities. He said the male certified nursing assistant was immediately terminated, and they have notified and apologized to the resident and their family. Kiley said they also used the incident to re-emphasize their social media policy with staff members.

In summer of 2016, two caregivers at an Eau Claire memory care facility were accused of taking and sharing a picture of a nude resident. They were both ordered to do community service, not work in healthcare and to write an apology to the victim.