DNR: Heat wave brings ice concerns

Altoona (WQOW) - Another winter past-time is coming to an abrupt end.

With temperatures in the 50s this weekend, folks News 18 talked to on Friday on Lake Altoona are predicting an early end to their ice fishing season. As shorelines begin to thaw, the DNR would like to remind people to pull their ice shacks off the lake before it's too late.

"People with shacks on the lake now, have to wonder, 'Well, I know the ice is probably pretty good in the middle of the lake, but am I going to be able get off the ice? Can I drive my vehicle off the ice at the boat access',” Thiede said.

News 18 spoke with Terry Meyer, an angler out near Lake Altoona on Friday. “It's probably be a good idea to get the shacks off this weekend or you might have some trouble, but that's an individual thing,” Meyer said.

The DNR said you have until March 5 to get your ice shack off the lake. If you don't, Thiede said you could be fined.