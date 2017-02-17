College Sports - Friday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
WIAC Tournament - First Round

UW-SUPERIOR   3
UW-STOUT   4
Blue Devils lead series 1-0

=============
Big Ten

MICHIGAN   2
WISCONSIN   5
Wolverines: 2-9-2 (9-15-3), Badgers: 9-4-0 (16-10-1)

==============
COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING
WIAC Championship - Day 2

Women:
1. UW-LA CROSSE   552.5
2. UW-EAU CLAIRE   511
3. UW-WHITEWATER   499.5
4. UW-STEVENS POINT   253
5. UW-OSHKOSH   218

Men:
1. UW-STEVENS POINT   611.5
2. UW-EAU CLAIRE   481.5
3. UW-WHITEWATER   436
4. UW-LA CROSSE   351
5. UW-OSHKOSH   142

