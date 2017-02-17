Beaver Creek Reserve maple trees tapped earliest day on record

Fall Creek (WQOW) -- Spring has sprung in the Chippewa Valley and we're not the only ones that are feeling it. The maple trees at Beaver Creek Reserve are already springing sap.

Friday, Beaver Creek Reserve staff said there are about 25 trees already tapped. This is the earliest time of year they have ever started. They said the ideal conditions to collect the sap is when it stays in the twenties at night and above 40 degrees during the day. Staff said although they are getting an early start it doesn't guarantee a more productive season.

"It all depends on the weather. It's such a weather dependent crop to harvest. You have to have those conditions just right with the freeze and thaw cycle. It's really going to be up to mother nature to decide whether we have a good sap season or not," said Beaver Creek Reserve Naturalist Jim Schwiebert.

Beaver Creek Reserve staff said they usually start tapping trees towards the beginning of March and the season usually only lasts about three weeks. All the sap collected is used to make syrup for the annual french toast dinner. That event is scheduled for March 11.