Kind not ruling out run for governor against Walker

President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.

Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."

President Trump complained Wednesday that "no politician in history" has been treated worse. Democrats demanded an independent commission to dig into his firing of FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautioned against "rushing to judgment."

The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential election

Russian president Vladimir Putin weighs in on the current state of U.S. politics surrounding the allegations of President Trump leaking classified information to Russian officials.

Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, his wife said.

A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is crying in court as he apologizes to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit texts

A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetables

A key phase of comedian Bill Cosby's sex assault trial starts Monday when lawyers gather in Pittsburgh to pick a jury to weigh his case.

Texas lawmakers have revived a version of a transgender "bathroom bill" like one in North Carolina that sparked a national backlash, but the Texas law would apply only to public schools and not all bathrooms.

Texas's Republican-controlled Legislature has pushed closer to law a bill that allows publicly-funded foster care and adoption agencies to refuse to place children with non-Christian, unmarried or gay prospective parents because of religious objections.

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

Officials say the fatal stabbing of a black student visiting the University of Maryland is being investigated by the FBI as a possible hate crime.

'Sgt. Pepper' was only the beginning: 50 years after the Beatles' psychedelic landmark and other astonishments of 1967, much of the music we listen to remains shaped by that year.

Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.

Drake will walk into the 2017 Billboard Music Awards already a winner: He earned 10 early awards Sunday morning, while he has 12 more nominations.

Madison, WI (AP) -- A possible job change for a long-time Congressman from La Crosse?

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind says he is not ruling out a run for governor in 2018 against Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

The western Wisconsin congressman from La Crosse has frequently been mentioned as a possible candidate for governor, but he's never run. But Kind tells Wisconsin Public Radio on Thursday that the state needs new leadership after six years under Walker.

Kind says he hasn't decided whether he will run.

Kind says, "I've been troubled, as many people have throughout the state, in regards to the direction of where we've gone as a state, the unnecessary division, pitting people against each other, dividing families."

Walker is expected to seek a third term in 2018. He's planning on a visit here Saturday to speak at the La Crosse County Republican Party annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Kind has served as U.S. Representative from Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District since 1997. He ran unopposed in the November election.

It isn't the first time Kind's name has come up in regards to a governorship.

In 2009, he explored a run before ultimately bowing out of the race. Current Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett ran, and lost to Walker in 2010. His name again came up for the 2014 race, but he ruled out a run stating then he wanted to fight for tax reform and see his sons grow up.