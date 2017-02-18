Newest home trends on display at home and garden show in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The warm weather probably has you thinking spring, and some of the house projects you have ahead this summer.



Good news for you. The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association Home and Garden show in Eau Claire is taking place all weekend long to give you some new ideas as you get ready to tackle home improvements.



Vendors said the new trend this year is an increase in neutral colors, like brown and gray, both outside and inside on floors and counter tops.



With more than 130 vendors at the show, they said the beautiful weather outside has people itching to see the newest ideas in home repair.



"The home and garden show is a great event to come to," said organizer Chrstina Thrun. "You're starting to think of spring. Maybe you are thinking of that outside project, remodeling project, maybe you are thinking about building. Maybe you just want to get some new ideas for what's kind of the newest and the greatest."



Sunday is the final day of the show. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center. They are hoping for a record turnout of more than 5,000 people this year.