Former WI Rep. Tom Larson dies at age 69

Bloomer (WQOW) -- Former Wisconsin State Representative Tom Larson passed away Saturday, according to an obituary posted on the Olson Funeral Home's website.



He was 69 and battling kidney, prostate and lung cancer. Funeral services have yet to be announced.



Rep. Larson (R-Colfax) was elected to the 67th Assembly District, which includes much of Chippewa and Dunn counties, in 2010. He served from 2011 until last year. Larson decided not to run for a 4th term and Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer) won his seat in the 2016 election.



Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) released a statement about Larson's passing Saturday, saying "the Assembly family lost a friend, colleague and true statesman."





Other Wisconsin State Representatives took to social media to remember Rep. Larson and share their condolences. Rep. John Jagler (R-Watertown) called Larson "a kind man who had the respect of all who knew him. I'm honored to have served with him."



Larson was born in Eau Claire on February 11, 1948 and attended Chippewa Valley Technical College.