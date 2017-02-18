Fiber Arts and Folk Like Festival brings generations together

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It was blast from the past Saturday in Eau Claire as the community explores talents of the folk life style at the annual Fiber Arts and Folk Life Festival.



This is the 8th year the Chippewa Valley Museum has hosted the event, encouraging people of all ages to learn carving, weaving and quilting techniques.



Visitors got to try their hand at creating some pieces of art, while being trained by local experts, who have been perfecting their skills for decades.



Organizers said an event like this is important in Eau Claire because it preserves history by teaching the old art forms to younger generations.



"We love the level of participation both from the artists and the community as well," said Chippewa Valley Museum Educator Karen Jacobson. "It's a community gathering day so people can come, they can see so many different things. They can enjoy the music, they can eat, they can learn."



If you have never been to the museum, but want to learn about the history of our area, it's open six days a week. For hours, click here.

