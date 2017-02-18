Sports Overtime - Saturday

BOYS HS SWIMMING & DIVING
WIAA State Meet
Team Scores:
1. Waukesha 246
2. Madison Memorial 216
3. Eau Claire 189
4. Brookfield 176
11. Hudson 81
Paul DeLakis (EC) - 1st swimmer in WIAA history w/ 8 individual titles
200 Individual Medley: 1:46.18 (State/Pool Record), 100 yard Breaststroke: 54.08 (State Record)
200 Yard Freestyle Relay (EC - Ben Redman, Sam Chumas, Charlie Hower, Paul DeLakis): 1:25.06
400 Yard Freestyle Relay (EC - Ben Redman, Andrew Vierbicher, Sam Chumas, Paul DeLakis): 3:07.63
==============
HS WRESTLING
WIAA Division 1 River Falls Sectional
Full individual and team results available under "More Information"
----------------------------
WIAA Division 3 Independence Sectional
Full individual and team results available under "More Information"
==============
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-Conference
MCDONELL CENTRAL 84
BLOOMER 79
MCD: Nathan Hoglund 29 points, Grayson Knowlton 20, Alex Ohde 14, Hayden Baughman 14
BHS: Gabe Madsen 29 points, Payton Dachel 20, Mason Madsen 16
Macks: 18-3, Blackhawks: 17-3
==============
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cloverbelt Crossover
1st Place Game
NEILLSVILLE 49
EAU CLAIRE REGIS 52. F-OT
Warriors: 20-2, Ramblers:15-6
3rd Place Game
LOYAL 51
MCDONELL CENTRAL 57
Greyhounds: 18-4, Macks: 19-3
------------------------------
Dairyland Crossover
1st Place Game
COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 39
INDEPENDENCE 8
3rd Place Game
AUGUSTA 58
EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN 32
4th Place Game
ALMA CENTER LINCOLN 39
ALMA/PEPIN 32
5th Place Game
ELEVA-STRUM 55
INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON 16