Sports Overtime - Saturday

BOYS HS SWIMMING & DIVING
WIAA State Meet

Team Scores:
1. Waukesha   246
2. Madison Memorial   216
3. Eau Claire   189
4. Brookfield   176
11. Hudson   81
Paul DeLakis (EC) - 1st swimmer in WIAA history w/ 8 individual titles
200 Individual Medley: 1:46.18 (State/Pool Record), 100 yard Breaststroke: 54.08 (State Record)
200 Yard Freestyle Relay (EC - Ben Redman, Sam Chumas, Charlie Hower, Paul DeLakis): 1:25.06
400 Yard Freestyle Relay (EC - Ben Redman, Andrew Vierbicher, Sam Chumas, Paul DeLakis): 3:07.63

HS WRESTLING
WIAA Division 1 River Falls Sectional

Full individual and team results available under "More Information"

WIAA Division 3 Independence Sectional

Full individual and team results available under "More Information"

HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-Conference

MCDONELL CENTRAL   84
BLOOMER   79
MCD: Nathan Hoglund 29 points, Grayson Knowlton 20, Alex Ohde 14, Hayden Baughman 14
BHS: Gabe Madsen 29 points, Payton Dachel 20, Mason Madsen 16
Macks: 18-3, Blackhawks: 17-3

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cloverbelt Crossover

1st Place Game
NEILLSVILLE   49
EAU CLAIRE REGIS   52. F-OT
Warriors: 20-2, Ramblers:15-6

3rd Place Game
LOYAL   51
MCDONELL CENTRAL   57
Greyhounds: 18-4, Macks: 19-3

Dairyland Crossover

1st Place Game
COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY   39
INDEPENDENCE   8

3rd Place Game
AUGUSTA   58
EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN   32

4th Place Game
ALMA CENTER LINCOLN   39
ALMA/PEPIN   32

5th Place Game
ELEVA-STRUM   55
INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON   16

