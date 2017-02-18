Sports Overtime - Saturday

Grayson Knowlton throws down a dunk as McDonell beats Bloomer

Boyceville's James Palmer wins at 182 to advance to state

EC North's Mason Phillips wins at 126 to advance to state

EC's Paul DeLakis becomes the first 8-time winner at WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving

BOYS HS SWIMMING & DIVING

WIAA State Meet

Team Scores:

1. Waukesha 246

2. Madison Memorial 216

3. Eau Claire 189

4. Brookfield 176

11. Hudson 81

Paul DeLakis (EC) - 1st swimmer in WIAA history w/ 8 individual titles

200 Individual Medley: 1:46.18 (State/Pool Record), 100 yard Breaststroke: 54.08 (State Record)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay (EC - Ben Redman, Sam Chumas, Charlie Hower, Paul DeLakis): 1:25.06

400 Yard Freestyle Relay (EC - Ben Redman, Andrew Vierbicher, Sam Chumas, Paul DeLakis): 3:07.63

==============

HS WRESTLING

WIAA Division 1 River Falls Sectional

Full individual and team results available under "More Information"

----------------------------

WIAA Division 3 Independence Sectional

Full individual and team results available under "More Information"

==============

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-Conference

MCDONELL CENTRAL 84

BLOOMER 79

MCD: Nathan Hoglund 29 points, Grayson Knowlton 20, Alex Ohde 14, Hayden Baughman 14

BHS: Gabe Madsen 29 points, Payton Dachel 20, Mason Madsen 16

Macks: 18-3, Blackhawks: 17-3

==============

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cloverbelt Crossover

1st Place Game

NEILLSVILLE 49

EAU CLAIRE REGIS 52. F-OT

Warriors: 20-2, Ramblers:15-6



3rd Place Game

LOYAL 51

MCDONELL CENTRAL 57

Greyhounds: 18-4, Macks: 19-3

------------------------------

Dairyland Crossover



1st Place Game

COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 39

INDEPENDENCE 8

3rd Place Game

AUGUSTA 58

EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN 32

4th Place Game

ALMA CENTER LINCOLN 39

ALMA/PEPIN 32

5th Place Game

ELEVA-STRUM 55

INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON 16