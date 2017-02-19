College Sports - Saturday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-WHITEWATER 68
UW-EAU CLAIRE 56
UWEC: Bree Meier 14 points
Warhawks: 10-4 (20-5), Blugolds: 7-7 (13-12)
UW-STOUT 53
UW-OSHKOSH 71
Blue Devils: 3-11 (7-18), Titans: 13-1 (23-2)
WIAC Tournament Pairings
Wednesday, February 22
First Round
UW-Oshkosh (#1) - Bye
UW-Whitewater (#2) - Bye
UW-Eau Claire (#5) at UW-La Crosse (#4), 7 p.m.
UW-River Falls (#6) at UW-Stevens Point (#3), 7 p.m.
Friday, February 24
Semifinals
Lowest Remaining Seed at UW-Oshkosh (#1), 7 p.m.
Highest Remaining Seed at UW-Whitewater (#2), 7 p.m.
Sunday, February 26
Championship
Semifinal Winners, 2 p.m.
Championship winner receives conference's automatic NCAA bid.
=============
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-OSHKOSH 73
UW-STOUT 55
Titans: 9-5 (16-9), Blue Devils: 4-10 (13-12)
UW-EAU CLAIRE 68
UW-WHITEWATER 70, F-OT
UWEC: George Diekelman & Josh Weix 14 points each
Blugolds: 8-6 (18-7), Warhawks: 9-5 (21-5)
WIAC Tournament Pairings
Tuesday, February 21
First Round
UW-River Falls (#1) - Bye
UW-Oshkosh (#2) - Bye
UW-La Crosse (#5) at UW-Eau Claire (#4), 7 p.m.
UW-Stout (#6) at UW-Whitewater (#3), 7 p.m.
Thursday, February 23
Semifinals
Lowest Remaining Seed at UW-River Falls (#1), 7 p.m.
Highest Remaining Seed at UW-Oshkosh (#2), 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 25
Championship
Semifinal Winners, 3 or 7 p.m.
Championship winner receives conference's automatic NCAA bid.
===============
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
WIAC Tournament - First Round
(5) UW-SUPERIOR 4
(4) UW-STOUT 2
Series tied 1-1
Mini-Game
(5) UW-SUPERIOR 1
(4) UW-STOUT 0
WIAC Tournament - Semifinals
(5) UW-Superior at (1) Stevens Point, Friday & Saturday
(3) UW-River Falls at (2) UW-Eau Claire, Friday & Saturday
----------------------------
Big Ten
MICHIGAN 4
WISCONSIN 6
Wolverines: 2-10-2 (9-16-3), Badgers: 10-4-0 (17-10-1)
