College Sports - Saturday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bree Meier has 14 points but UWEC loses to UWW Bree Meier has 14 points but UWEC loses to UWW

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC

UW-WHITEWATER   68
UW-EAU CLAIRE   56
UWEC: Bree Meier 14 points
Warhawks: 10-4 (20-5), Blugolds: 7-7 (13-12)

UW-STOUT   53
UW-OSHKOSH   71
Blue Devils: 3-11 (7-18), Titans: 13-1 (23-2)

WIAC Tournament Pairings

Wednesday, February 22
First Round
UW-Oshkosh (#1) - Bye
UW-Whitewater (#2) - Bye
UW-Eau Claire (#5) at UW-La Crosse (#4), 7 p.m.
UW-River Falls (#6) at UW-Stevens Point (#3), 7 p.m.

Friday, February 24
Semifinals
Lowest Remaining Seed at UW-Oshkosh (#1), 7 p.m.
Highest Remaining Seed at UW-Whitewater (#2), 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 26
Championship
Semifinal Winners, 2 p.m.
Championship winner receives conference's automatic NCAA bid.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC

UW-OSHKOSH   73
UW-STOUT   55
Titans: 9-5 (16-9), Blue Devils: 4-10 (13-12)

UW-EAU CLAIRE   68
UW-WHITEWATER   70, F-OT
UWEC: George Diekelman & Josh Weix 14 points each
Blugolds: 8-6 (18-7), Warhawks: 9-5 (21-5)

WIAC Tournament Pairings

Tuesday, February 21
First Round
UW-River Falls (#1) - Bye
UW-Oshkosh (#2) - Bye
UW-La Crosse (#5) at UW-Eau Claire (#4), 7 p.m.
UW-Stout (#6) at UW-Whitewater (#3), 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 23
Semifinals
Lowest Remaining Seed at UW-River Falls (#1), 7 p.m.
Highest Remaining Seed at UW-Oshkosh (#2), 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 25
Championship
Semifinal Winners, 3 or 7 p.m.
Championship winner receives conference's automatic NCAA bid.

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
WIAC Tournament - First Round

(5) UW-SUPERIOR   4
(4) UW-STOUT   2
Series tied 1-1

Mini-Game
(5) UW-SUPERIOR   1
(4) UW-STOUT   0

WIAC Tournament - Semifinals
(5) UW-Superior  at (1) Stevens Point, Friday & Saturday
(3) UW-River Falls at (2) UW-Eau Claire, Friday & Saturday
Big Ten

MICHIGAN   4
WISCONSIN   6
Wolverines: 2-10-2 (9-16-3), Badgers: 10-4-0 (17-10-1)

