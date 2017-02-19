College Sports - Saturday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WIAC



UW-WHITEWATER 68

UW-EAU CLAIRE 56

UWEC: Bree Meier 14 points

Warhawks: 10-4 (20-5), Blugolds: 7-7 (13-12)



UW-STOUT 53

UW-OSHKOSH 71

Blue Devils: 3-11 (7-18), Titans: 13-1 (23-2)



WIAC Tournament Pairings



Wednesday, February 22

First Round

UW-Oshkosh (#1) - Bye

UW-Whitewater (#2) - Bye

UW-Eau Claire (#5) at UW-La Crosse (#4), 7 p.m.

UW-River Falls (#6) at UW-Stevens Point (#3), 7 p.m.



Friday, February 24

Semifinals

Lowest Remaining Seed at UW-Oshkosh (#1), 7 p.m.

Highest Remaining Seed at UW-Whitewater (#2), 7 p.m.



Sunday, February 26

Championship

Semifinal Winners, 2 p.m.

Championship winner receives conference's automatic NCAA bid.



=============

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WIAC



UW-OSHKOSH 73

UW-STOUT 55

Titans: 9-5 (16-9), Blue Devils: 4-10 (13-12)



UW-EAU CLAIRE 68

UW-WHITEWATER 70, F-OT

UWEC: George Diekelman & Josh Weix 14 points each

Blugolds: 8-6 (18-7), Warhawks: 9-5 (21-5)



WIAC Tournament Pairings



Tuesday, February 21

First Round

UW-River Falls (#1) - Bye

UW-Oshkosh (#2) - Bye

UW-La Crosse (#5) at UW-Eau Claire (#4), 7 p.m.

UW-Stout (#6) at UW-Whitewater (#3), 7 p.m.



Thursday, February 23

Semifinals

Lowest Remaining Seed at UW-River Falls (#1), 7 p.m.

Highest Remaining Seed at UW-Oshkosh (#2), 7 p.m.



Saturday, February 25

Championship

Semifinal Winners, 3 or 7 p.m.

Championship winner receives conference's automatic NCAA bid.



===============

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

WIAC Tournament - First Round



(5) UW-SUPERIOR 4

(4) UW-STOUT 2

Series tied 1-1



Mini-Game

(5) UW-SUPERIOR 1

(4) UW-STOUT 0



WIAC Tournament - Semifinals

(5) UW-Superior at (1) Stevens Point, Friday & Saturday

(3) UW-River Falls at (2) UW-Eau Claire, Friday & Saturday

----------------------------

Big Ten



MICHIGAN 4

WISCONSIN 6

Wolverines: 2-10-2 (9-16-3), Badgers: 10-4-0 (17-10-1)