Mother and son dead in St. Croix County incident

A St. Croix County mother and son are both dead after what the sheriff's office calls a domestic dispute Saturday night.

According to a press release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's office, they were called to a home in Hudson township just before midnight with a report of a stabbing and assault. When they arrived, they found Charlene Wold, 49, with severe stab wounds. She was taken to a waiting ambulance, but died at the scene.

As investigators were driving to the Glenwood City home of the suspect, Logan Reese, 28, they received a report of a fire in his apartment. A short time later, a Woodville police officer found Reese driving on US 12. According to the release, shots were fired and law enforcement officers then chased Reese into Minnesota, where he eventually crashed into a median. After another exchange of gunfire with officers, Reese was found dead inside the car with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

St. Croix County Sheriff John Shilts issued a statement, saying, "Our hearts go out to the family in this case." He also thanked the various law enforcement agencies who assisted.