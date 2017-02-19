Mother and son dead in St. Croix County incident - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Mother and son dead in St. Croix County incident

Posted:

A St. Croix County mother and son are both dead after what the sheriff's office calls a domestic dispute Saturday night.

According to a press release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's office, they were called to a home in Hudson township just before midnight with a report of a stabbing and assault.  When they arrived, they found Charlene Wold, 49, with severe stab wounds.  She was taken to a waiting ambulance, but died at the scene.

As investigators were driving to the Glenwood City home of the suspect, Logan Reese, 28, they received a report of a fire in his apartment.  A short time later, a Woodville police officer found Reese driving on US 12.  According to the release, shots were fired and law enforcement officers then chased Reese into Minnesota, where he eventually crashed into a median.  After another exchange of gunfire with officers, Reese was found dead inside the car with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

St. Croix County Sheriff John Shilts issued a statement, saying, "Our hearts go out to the family in this case."  He also thanked the various law enforcement agencies who assisted.

