Eau Claire Exotic Pet Fair shows off unique pets

Eau Claire (WQOW) - From man's best friend, to our favorite felines, many people come home to loyal furry friends after a long day at work. However, some people prefer their pets a bit more exotic.

Sunday was the 5th Eau Claire Exotic Pet Fair. Breeders from around Wisconsin, and states like Nebraska and North Dakota brought in more than 1,000 unique feathered, scaled and furry animals.



Organizer Emily Roberts said the sale brings in about 1,000 people each year, some who are looking to buy, and others who just want to see some of the animals up close and personal.



"Some exotic pets are hard to come by nowadays, especially if you get them from a pet store that produces them in large quantities," Roberts said. "People want to get a quality animal for a good price, too. If you buy them from a local breeder at one of these fairs, not only are you supporting a small local business, but you're also getting, a most likely, better quality animal and you can talk to the breeder and know about its genetics."



Roberts said the exotic pets are especially popular with people who are allergic to cats and dogs, because this allows them to have a pet of their own without the health risks.