Youth hockey growing in popularity in the Chippewa Valley

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Sunday's temperatures were once again well above average, but in Chippewa Falls some people were still bundled up a little for action on the ice.

This weekend was the Chippewa Falls Youth Hockey Association Tournament, which brought out some of the best hockey players from our area, and beyond. Some teams traveled from as far as Iowa and Minnesota.



Tournament Director Brian Anderson said youth hockey is becoming more and more popular in our area because the high school teams in the Chippewa Valley are having so much success.He said it drives the kids to want to play like the athletes they look up to.



"I think in this part of the state, hockey is getting stronger and it starts at the youth level," Anderson said. "Chippewa Falls youth hockey has done some great things over the years to promote skill development. I think the skill level in this area is getting better, it's building, it's one of the stronger areas I think in the state."



He said the Chippewa Falls Youth Hockey Association is an entirely volunteer run organization. Organizers said that is a very rare quality, and it shows the commitment parents make to promote the sport in our area.