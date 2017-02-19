(23) Maryland 60, (11) Wisconsin 71 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
By GENARO C. ARMAS
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Nigel Hayes scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Ethan Happ had 20 points and No. 11 Wisconsin beat No. 23 Maryland 71-60 in a choppy, foul-filled game on Sunday.

The Badgers (22-5, 11-3) overcame 27 points from Terrapins guard Melo Trimble to snap a two-game losing streak and stay in a tie atop the Big Ten with Purdue. Bronson Koenig scored all nine of his points in the second half, giving the Badgers a lift with his jump shot after the senior missed a game with a left calf injury. Wisconsin shot 51 percent in the second half. Wisconsin pulled away slowly, turning a six-point halftime deficit into a 12-point edge with 3 minutes to go in a game that lacked flow because of frequent whistles. The teams combined for 48 fouls, 25 for Maryland (22-5, 10-4).

